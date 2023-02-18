Open in App
Fayetteville, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Unloaded gun found on student at a Cumberland County middle school

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAKeb_0krUQ7Fs00

A gun was found at a Fayetteville middle school on Friday.

A student tipped off the staff at Luther "Nick" Jeralds Middle.

Authorities later found a student with an unloaded gun, a pocket knife and an eyebrow razor.

No ammunition was found.

The case is now in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice, which will determine the appropriate course of action.

It was the second gun-related scare at an area school Friday.

At Erwin Elementary School in Harnett County, the school resource officer found a loaded handgun inside a fourth-grader's backpack.

No one was injured in that case.

In a statement, Cumberland County Schools said "CCS personnel will continue to be vigilant about campus security and invite families to help by encouraging their students to tell an adult if they see something wrong. Students may use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to submit tips for follow-up by school officials and possibly law enforcement. The hotline number is (844) 572-9669.

ALSO SEE: Wendell Middle student found with gun on campus

ALSO SEE: Gun found in 6-year-old student's backpack in Rocky Mount
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fayetteville, NC newsLocal Fayetteville, NC
Cumberland County deputies issue warrant for man accused of robbing Fayetteville gas station
Fayetteville, NC12 hours ago
Use-of-force cases increase among Fayetteville police, report says
Fayetteville, NC11 hours ago
Deputies trying to ID robber who took cigarettes from Circle K in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lockdown lifted after weapon recovered on campus of a Harnett County high school, district says
Lillington, NC1 day ago
Star Academy lockdown lifted after weapon found on campus, extra officers to remain for the week
Lillington, NC1 day ago
Man sentenced for manslaughter in 2018 Robeson County death
Lumberton, NC14 hours ago
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
Lumberton, NC8 hours ago
Almost two years later, agencies continue to search for missing Bladen Co. man
Laurinburg, NC19 hours ago
Governor offering reward of up to $25,000 for information on murder of 20-year-old in Bladen Co.
Council, NC1 day ago
Sanford man cited after gun went off at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Man shot at Cary gas station, suspect still on the run
Cary, NC15 hours ago
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office moving to former Board of Education location
Whiteville, NC1 day ago
Pair and SUV wanted in gunfire during armed robbery attempt in Hope Mills
Hope Mills, NC1 day ago
Search and rescue for missing Scotland County woman will switch to search and recovery
Laurinburg, NC1 day ago
NC man convicted of mailing bomb to wife while she was at work in Raleigh resentenced
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Sanford man broke in and stole vehicle, gun; Harnett Sheriff says
Sanford, NC3 days ago
1 person in custody after hitting Raleigh police officer with car
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Extra security at Millbrook high after juvenile had AR-15 on campus, parents demand answers
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
6 charged in drug deal that led to kidnapping, armed robbery in North Carolina
Siler City, NC3 days ago
NCSU student found dead at private residence identified; investigation continues
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Rollover crash in Fayetteville sends woman to hospital
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Fayetteville man busted with crack, shotgun, weed, police say
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Search continues after Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Scotland County woman
Laurinburg, NC3 days ago
Sanderson High School students experience Black History Month performances
Raleigh, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy