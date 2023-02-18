Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Entertainment Tonight

Kellie Pickler's Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Found Dead at Their Nashville Home

By Paige Gawley‍,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZcDn_0krUPyXz00

Kellie Pickler's Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Found Dead at Their Nashville Home

Kellie Pickler 's husband has died. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told ET thatKyle Jacobs was found dead at the couple's Nashville home on Friday. He was 49.

Police told ET that, after being called to the home,they discovered Jacobs "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." Police added that "hisdeath is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

"Mr. Jacobs'wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police said. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

TMZ was first to report the news.ET has reached out to Picklerfor comment.

Pickler and Jacobstied the knot in 2011. They co-starred on ILove Kellie Pickler from 2015 to 2017. In addition, Jacobs was a songwriter, having penned tracks for stars includingTim McGraw andKelly Clarkson.

The Academy of Country Music spoke out on Twitter after news of Jacobs' death broke.

"The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," they tweeted."In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing."

Country Music Television also tweeted , writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie Pickler and the rest of the Jacobs family."

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

RELATED CONTENT:

Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Star, Dead at 27

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Kyle Jacobs' Net Worth 2023: How Much Did Kellie Pickler's Husband Make Upon Death?
Nashville, TN9 days ago
The Heartbreaking Death Of Kellie Pickler's Husband
Nashville, TN11 days ago
Today alum Kathie Lee Gifford is dating Nashville businessman Richard Spitz 7 years after husband Frank’s tragic death
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Austin, TX17 days ago
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Austin, TX18 days ago
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Suffering Marriage Burnout? Pals Allege They Are Falling Out of Love
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
Manson Family Member Linda Kasabian Dead at 73
Tacoma, WA19 hours ago
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34
Austin, TX18 days ago
Why Jason Aldean Is Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion
Nashville, TN11 days ago
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
Saint Charles, IL27 days ago
Famed Actor Dead At 28
New York City, NY8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy