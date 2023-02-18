Local housing developer fundraising for Syria earthquake relief

Here in the valley, there are families with ties to the countries dealing with the catastrophic impacts of the quakes.

Now, developer Granville Homes and Mercy Corps are taking action to raise money for relief.

Granville says the Mercy Corps' team reports more than 1.8 million people have been displaced in Syria.

Granville Homes says it will match every dollar raised, up to $20,000 through March 31.

Funds will help Mercy Corps provide emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene services.