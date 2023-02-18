Two students officially charged for Walden Grove High School threats

Two students were officially charged for making threats with a fake grenade towards Walden Grove High School, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.

A 14-year-old freshman and a 15-year-old sophomore from WGHS were booked and charged for the following:



Making a terroristic threat

Interference with/or disruption of an educational institution

On Feb. 16, SPD investigated an incident at the school where students received a photo of a grenade, along with a threat to blow up "the place."

Several organizations arrived at WGHS where they found the two students suspected of making the threat.

