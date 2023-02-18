Open in App
Sahuarita, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Two students officially charged for Walden Grove High School threats

By Marcos Icahuate,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlXwE_0krUPjYK00

Two students were officially charged for making threats with a fake grenade towards Walden Grove High School, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.

A 14-year-old freshman and a 15-year-old sophomore from WGHS were booked and charged for the following:

  • Making a terroristic threat
  • Interference with/or disruption of an educational institution

On Feb. 16, SPD investigated an incident at the school where students received a photo of a grenade, along with a threat to blow up "the place."

Several organizations arrived at WGHS where they found the two students suspected of making the threat.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police looking into deadly shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Meet the local activist responsible for starting Sun Van's paratransit services
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Non-profit to hold a domestic violence awareness event
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
City of Sierra Vista makes changes to Vista Transit, including free fares
Sierra Vista, AZ1 day ago
TPD: Man dies after refusing medical care following crash
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
UArizona disabled athlete's handcycle bike stolen
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Local resident says City of Tucson isn’t cleaning up homeless encampment
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Allergies already having an impact ahead of spring months
Tucson, AZ22 hours ago
Car crash involving motorcycle near Oracle Road leads to road closures
Oro Valley, AZ1 day ago
Benson residents question railroad safety near city
Benson, AZ4 days ago
Union Pacific looking into crash after train hits woman
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Mexican migrant recounts shooting involving Arizona rancher
Nogales, AZ4 days ago
$900,000 coming to Tucson for bike and pedestrian project
Tucson, AZ15 hours ago
Change of venue denied for UArizona shooting suspect
Tucson, AZ7 days ago
Gun bills moving through AZ Legislature
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Loaded AK-47 and pistol recovered from prohibited possessor
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
After the Ohio train derailment, Tucsonans weigh on their neighborhood railway
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Over 1,000 pounds of illegal drugs found during vehicle stop in Nogales
Nogales, AZ5 days ago
Injured TPD officer “resilient” but long recovery ahead
Tucson, AZ7 days ago
Blind man who rides horses hoping to compete in Tucson Rodeo
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
The proposed 110-ft. cell tower in Picture Rocks gets pushback from community
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Road closures, power outages Wednesday in Southern Arizona
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
Meet the man who put Arizona Basketball on the map
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Tucson dog lands in Guinness Book of World Records
Tucson, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy