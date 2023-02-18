Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

New mural unveiled, dedicated to history of Tampa Fire Rescue

By Patrick Nowacki,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jWVa_0krUOwxi00

Tampa Fire's rich history is now front and center at Tampa Fire Rescue Headquarters when the mural "Tampa's LIGHT" made its debut Friday.

The mural commissioned by the City of Tampa and the Arts & Cultural Affairs Division, showcases a visual timeline of the department's 128-year history.

Officials said the captivating visual welcomes all visitors as they enter.

Local artist, Frankie Gonzalez, created the mural and he said he wanted to create a visual that highlights the department's history, as well as all the things that make Tampa, Tampa.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Forbidden love: the story of a master and his formerly enslaved lover in Tampa
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Red tide impacting Tampa Bay area beaches ahead of spring break
Clearwater, FL23 hours ago
Rabbit rescue hosting Tampa Bay Bunfest to help bunny adoption
Holiday, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hillsborough County Parks and Rec hosts community baby shower
Tampa, FL1 day ago
FDOT shares vision to widen Gandy Bridge, improve congestion
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Employees and customers shocked after American Car Center closes all stores
Seminole, FL20 hours ago
Locksmith inspired by missing toddler case offering free deadbolts
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Central Avenue: The story of Tampa's former Black business district
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Monument honoring Ridgewood Cemetery unveiled on King High School's campus
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa woman races in 5K while recovering from a near-fatal accident
Tampa, FL3 days ago
"It's like a miracle": 85-year-old man has two encounters with Good Samaritan
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Police: man wanted for impersonating cop, exposing himself to woman in Tampa
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
TGH saves more lives with new transplant technology but needs heart donations
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Students pick up 100 lbs of trash from St. Pete's Clam Bayou
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Angered by ongoing construction, some Tampa neighbors want compensation
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Age is not stopping local women from running in the Gasparilla Distance Classic
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Everything you need to know
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Soulwalk exhibit highlights African American contributions in Tampa
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Major redevelopment plans will change the dynamic of US 19 in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
Clearwater woman's father found breathing after paramedics declared him dead
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic helps youth organizations in our community
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Neighbors concerned over affordable housing proposal on church land
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Pinellas County injury lawyer arrested on money laundering & grand theft charges
Seminole, FL1 day ago
LISTEN: 911 Call from Marine who found 2-year-old JJ Rowland in Hernando County
Brooksville, FL5 days ago
Meet the Candidates: District 1 - Joe Citro
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Wesley Chapel man dies after forklift fell on him
Wesley Chapel, FL4 days ago
Investigation underway after Clearwater medics wrongly declare patient dead
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
Pedestrian killed in Lakeland hit-and-run crash
Lakeland, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy