New mural unveiled, dedicated to history of Tampa Fire Rescue

Tampa Fire's rich history is now front and center at Tampa Fire Rescue Headquarters when the mural "Tampa's LIGHT" made its debut Friday.

The mural commissioned by the City of Tampa and the Arts & Cultural Affairs Division, showcases a visual timeline of the department's 128-year history.

Officials said the captivating visual welcomes all visitors as they enter.

Local artist, Frankie Gonzalez, created the mural and he said he wanted to create a visual that highlights the department's history, as well as all the things that make Tampa, Tampa.