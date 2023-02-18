Open in App
North Dakota State
See more from this location?
KX News

Bill looking to lessen financial burden of adopting parents passes on House floor

By Christina Randall,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oetJz_0krUOamy00

( KXNET ) — The house voted yes to a bill that aims to lessen the financial burden of parents wanting to adopt.

“House bill 1176 is one of the responses to the Dobbs decision, after the decision, a lot of legislators and other people were asking how can we reduce the cost of adoption,” said Christopher Dodson, executive director of North Dakota Catholic Conference.

There are two parts to House Bill 1176.

The first part would provide a tax credit for adoption expenses, using an already-established mechanism in the federal tax code.

“The cost of adoption is expensive for a number of reasons.. but one thing the state can do is provide a tax credit to adopting parents to help,” said Dodson.

Dodson says years ago, the North Dakota tax code had provisions to help parents who chose to adopt. That provision disappeared somewhere around 2009. This bill would help restore some tax credits for adoptive parents.

North Dakota lawmakers pass transgender surgery legislation

But that’s not all the bill does.

“The other part of 1176 is that it provides a tax credit for contributions to an agency that helps women in a crisis pregnancy or in a difficult situation,” said Dodson.

Dodson says these entities such as maternity homes, adoption agencies, and pregnancy resource centers are essential in helping women.

“The focus now should be how do we help these women, how do we help them in the current situation,” said Dodson.

Nearly 830 North Dakota women obtained abortions every year before the Dobbs decision.

“House Bill 1176 is one of a package of bills that we think are really commonsense responses to the Dobbs decision and our commitment to make this a pro-life state,” said Dodson.

Dodson says it’s now the state’s duty to reach and help the next 830 women before they cross the border.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
Minot Public Library staff urges the public to speak out against ND book legislation
Minot, ND1 day ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot identified
Minot, ND13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cause of death revealed for woman previously reported missing
Fort Yates, ND1 day ago
Emily Eckroth and husband planning new downtown bar
Bismarck, ND10 hours ago
Bismarck Health Department gives OK to hotel pool after complaints
Bismarck, ND10 hours ago
Three men arrested in Minot after cross-county police chase
Minot, ND2 days ago
Grand Forks man hurt in crash with snowplow near Sanborn Monday
Grand Forks, ND1 day ago
Carson Wentz cut as quarterback of The Washington Commanders
Washington, DC1 day ago
Social media post raises concerns over Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center’s indoor pool
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
The problem animal shelters in North Dakota are facing
Williston, ND1 hour ago
Train derailment near Burlington Friday morning
Burlington, ND4 days ago
Eckroth requests liquor license for new Bismarck business
Bismarck, ND10 hours ago
Taking an ice, cold plunge to raise money for cancer
New Town, ND10 hours ago
Fire in Northwest Minot damages home
Minot, ND10 hours ago
Bismarck hotel owner asking for tax break from city
Bismarck, ND10 hours ago
State Fire School brings camaraderie and trainings
Minot, ND4 days ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 23
Washburn, ND5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy