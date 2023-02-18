Bill looking to lessen financial burden of adopting parents passes on House floor

( KXNET ) — The house voted yes to a bill that aims to lessen the financial burden of parents wanting to adopt.

“House bill 1176 is one of the responses to the Dobbs decision, after the decision, a lot of legislators and other people were asking how can we reduce the cost of adoption,” said Christopher Dodson, executive director of North Dakota Catholic Conference.

There are two parts to House Bill 1176.

The first part would provide a tax credit for adoption expenses, using an already-established mechanism in the federal tax code.

“The cost of adoption is expensive for a number of reasons.. but one thing the state can do is provide a tax credit to adopting parents to help,” said Dodson.

Dodson says years ago, the North Dakota tax code had provisions to help parents who chose to adopt. That provision disappeared somewhere around 2009. This bill would help restore some tax credits for adoptive parents.

But that’s not all the bill does.

“The other part of 1176 is that it provides a tax credit for contributions to an agency that helps women in a crisis pregnancy or in a difficult situation,” said Dodson.

Dodson says these entities such as maternity homes, adoption agencies, and pregnancy resource centers are essential in helping women.

“The focus now should be how do we help these women, how do we help them in the current situation,” said Dodson.

Nearly 830 North Dakota women obtained abortions every year before the Dobbs decision.

“House Bill 1176 is one of a package of bills that we think are really commonsense responses to the Dobbs decision and our commitment to make this a pro-life state,” said Dodson.

Dodson says it’s now the state’s duty to reach and help the next 830 women before they cross the border.

