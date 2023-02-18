Open in App
Johnson County, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

‘World’s oldest’ law enforcement officer, of Johnson County, TX, dies at 99, officials say

By Nicole Lopez,

11 days ago

A North Texas man believed to be the world’s oldest law enforcement officer has died at 99 years old, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of a great friend, brother, and lawman,” Johnson County officials announced in a Facebook post on Friday. “Deputy Bill Hardin passed away today surrounded by friends and loved ones. He was 99 years old.”

Hardin began his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, at the Fort Worth Police Department. He worked for the Tarrant County Sheriffs Office and at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for the last 28 years.

“Bill was a true living legend. The oldest and longest running Peace Officer in the world. But more than that he was our brother and our friend. Bill never failed to share his knowledge with our new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile,” said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. “His presence within the walls of this agency will be truly missed. But his legacy will never be forgotten.”

