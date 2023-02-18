Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

Girl Scout cookie season is here in North Dakota

By Adrienne Oglesby,

11 days ago

( KXNET ) — It may be time to unleash the cookie monster in you.

It is officially Girl Scout Season, which for many, is a time to indulge.

KX News Adrienne Oglesby joins us with one local scout sharing more about the new season, lessons learned, and what you can look forward to this year.

Cookie season ends on March 20, and to find cookies you can text the word “cookies” to 59618.

