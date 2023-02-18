Open in App
Estero, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Florida allows vote by mail exception for displaced voters

By Dave Elias,

11 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Florida is making an exception for voters on Sanibel and in Estero for voting by mail next month. The cities are preparing for a March 7 election.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle explained that every voter’s request for a mail ballot in Florida has expired.

Simply put, everyone must call the election supervisor’s office or go online to request their next mail ballot, and time is running out for voters in Estero and Sanibel Island.

By state law, mail ballots cannot be forwarded to any address other than what is on file. Because so many people were displaced by Hurricane Ian, Doyle had to make a special request.

“We went to the governor to ask for an executive order to have their vote by mail forwarded,” Doyle explained.

The request was granted, which means ballots can be sent to a post office box or another address if the voter is displaced. Currently, Sanibel does not have mail delivery to homes.

“It’s going to be interesting to see the turnout, but we want to make sure everybody is aware of this election,” said Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith, who is on the ballot.

However, only a handful of voters countywide have even made a new request for a mail ballot.

Deloris Clark lives in Sanibel and said while most voters would like to request a ballot and vote, she thinks many may not.

“They’ve got so many other things on their plate right now,” Clark explained.

Ken Burgener said he already voted by mail, and he encourages others to do the same.

“It’s going to be a year or two before we’re back to normal! We should vote so we can get back to normal,” Burgener said.

Febuary 25 is the deadline to request a mail ballot in Estero or Sanibel. After the March 7th election, Sanibel council will appoint their next mayor.

