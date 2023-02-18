Padres Spring Training Blog: February 17

Greeting from Peoria, Arizona! Sam Levitt's coverage from San Diego Padres spring training continued on Friday.

Manny Machado met with the media inside the clubhouse and was asked about his contract situation with the Padres.

Padres manager Bob Melvin was also asked about Machado's contract situation.

Drew Pomeranz threw a side session in the bullpen and Melvin discussed Pomeranz's status at this point of the spring training.

Fernando Tatis Jr. participated in drills and worked in right field. Nelson Cruz also arrived at camp and worked on the field.

Sam joined "Ben & Woods" to discuss Machado's comments, reports that 16-year-old prospect Ethan Salas will participate in Cactus League games, and Pomeranz.

Sam also was a guest on Coach John Kentera's show in the 12 p.m. hour.

