Open in App
Burlington County, NJ
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Man arrested in NJ for allegedly kidnapping, holding woman hostage across US

By Mike Dougherty,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3v6x_0krUJpg000

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) New Jersey State Police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage for almost a year on a cross-country trek that ended in Burlington County .

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said James Parrillo, Jr., 57, met a woman at a gas station in New Mexico last February, and she agreed to give him a ride to Arizona. She told police it began as a consensual relationship for about a month before, authorities say, he became violent while they were in California.

They eventually traveled across the country and settled in Bass River, Burlington County in December.

Officials said that during the year together, she said Parrillo took her wallet and phone, used her debit cards, and isolated her from her family.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 7, after being beaten and choked, she ran off wearing nothing but shorts and a shirt in winter weather.

They said she went to a gas station nearby, bolted the door, and told the clerk to call police. Prosecutors say video shows that Parrillo followed her, but left once he couldn’t get inside. Police arrested him shortly afterward on County Road 542.

Parrillo is now being held in the Burlington County Jail and is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation and aggravated assault, and third-degree criminal restraint. He faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Prosecutors with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said that information from both the alleged victim and social media shows that Parrillo may have committed similar crimes in other states, and he will remain behind bars pending trial. New Jersey State Police are continuing their investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upper Moreland police arrest man accused of causing accident, pulling gun on another driver
Willow Grove, PA21 hours ago
Philadelphia teens, charged in beating death of 73-year-old, return to jail
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly Group Violence Intervention program succeeds at reducing shootings where it's used: Study
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
‘We are scared’: Temple students hold protest, say university fails to protect them from crime
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Former Councilmember Bobby Henon to be sentenced Wednesday for bribery conviction
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
2 women killed in separate shootouts across Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
8-year-old hospitalized after hanging by neck at indoor KOP park
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Mile by mile, fallen Temple Officer Fitzgerald’s running club will honor him
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Woman dies in West Philly nursing home fire
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Neighbors, protesters say North Philly woman is illegally being evicted
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Charges filed against 8 for gun-trafficking ring that bought, sold 94 firearms
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Police believe 17-year-old was targeted in North Philadelphia double shooting
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Funeral arrangements for Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Camden address recognized as place of significance in Martin Luther King’s life
Camden, NJ22 hours ago
Hundreds line up to gather, mourn loss of Temple Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Federal grant to help Port of Camden revitalization
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Thousands attend emotional farewell for slain Temple Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
VIDEO: 3 suspects wanted in Feltonville street shooting
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Joanna McClinton becomes first female speaker of Pa. House
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Customer shoots East Germantown store manager in face after argument over gravy, police say
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Police looking for suspects who broke into West Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
2 charged in fatal stabbing at Trenton basketball game
Trenton, NJ6 days ago
Philadelphia judge faces disciplinary charges for political comments on Facebook
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
PSPCA gives tips on how to safely break up a dog fight
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philly Giant selling water sourced near East Palestine derailment site
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Ground breaks on gene therapy innovation hub in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Penn puppy graduates are helping local communities
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Family, colleagues, Temple community pack campus for memorial honoring Officer Chris Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy