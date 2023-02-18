Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Aggravated assault, shooting near Civic Center Park

By Colleen Flynn,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Gz7n_0krUGmfM00

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated assault and shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day near Civic Center Park.

The Denver Police Department said the crimes took place around East Colfax Avenue and North Broadway at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm5L1_0krUGmfM00

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
No one hurt in carjacking crime spree at Denver strip mall
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Driver wanted in serious hit-and-run on South Federal
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Arraignment of suspect shot at by police in LoDo moved to April
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lockdown accidentally triggered at Grandview High
Aurora, CO18 hours ago
Adult shot near CU Boulder, suspect not located
Boulder, CO23 hours ago
Aurora police announce auto theft crackdown
Aurora, CO6 hours ago
Do you recognize this homicide suspect?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Shooting prompts 3rd emergency alert for CU Boulder in a week
Boulder, CO8 hours ago
New video released in Littleton police shooting
Littleton, CO1 day ago
Families in Christmas Eve murders speak out as search for killer continues
Aurora, CO9 hours ago
Longtime Denver liquor store robbed, burglarized over 2 months
Denver, CO1 day ago
6 people accused of stealing $1.1 million in construction equipment
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Denver brewery reopens after driver smashes through front entrance
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Watch: Memorial for K-9 Graffit killed in line of duty
Golden, CO1 day ago
Police find boy walking alone in Aurora, reunited with family
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Body camera video shows police busting doors, helping residents escape fire
Longmont, CO11 hours ago
Shooting in Aurora leaves man critically hurt, police say
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Boulder mass shooting suspect has schizophrenia, defense says
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Bicyclist still hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, driver wanted
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘Wake up call for the city’: Search warrant executed at hoarder’s home that caught fire
Westminster, CO10 hours ago
Concerned parent seeks changes after shooting near East High School
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado sees record number of auto thefts in 2022
Denver, CO1 day ago
First-ever Dusty Boots concert brings country artists to Civic Center Park
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Fire reported at home of Westminster hoarder
Westminster, CO1 day ago
Residents displaced after fire rages through Longmont apartment complex
Longmont, CO2 days ago
Denver-area rent increases are slowing down
Denver, CO21 hours ago
It’s been a below-average February for Denver snow
Denver, CO14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy