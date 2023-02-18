Aggravated assault, shooting near Civic Center Park

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated assault and shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day near Civic Center Park.

The Denver Police Department said the crimes took place around East Colfax Avenue and North Broadway at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.