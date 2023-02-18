‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2: Katherine Heigl Confirms Netflix Release Date for Part 2

Get your Kleenex ready. We now know when Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 will drop on Netflix , thanks to an update from series star Katherine Heigl . And it’s sooner than we expected.

Katherine Heigl shares big ‘Firefly Lane’ update

Katherine Heigl as Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Last year, Netflix renewed Firefly Lane for a second and final season . The streamer also confirmed that season 2 would be split into two parts. The first nine episodes hit Netflix in early December 2022, with the final seven initially set to follow in June 2023.

Well, Firefly Lane fans will need to make a slight change to their calendars. Part 2 will now premiere on Thursday, April 27. Heigl shared the big news on Instagram on Feb. 17.

“ Firefly Lane is returning to @netflix on April 27! That’s right our premiere got moved up, so you can catch our fabulous retro hair even sooner,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum wrote. “So mark your calendars, and prepare to cancel all your plans and ignore all your responsibilities until you finish binging the entire season! Counting down the days.”

A teaser clip hints at what’s in store for the rest of ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2

Sarah Chalke as Kate in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

The first batch of Firefly Lane Season 2 episodes ended on a major cliffhanger. Kate (Sarah Chalke) had just learned she had stage 3 breast cancer. Devastated, Kate reaches out to her old friend Tully (Heigl), even though the two have not been speaking since a betrayal involving Kate’s daughter. Unfortunately, just before Kate shows up at her long-time bestie’s door, Tully leaves for a months-long reporting trip in Antarctica. It’s a missed connection that could have heartbreaking consequences, especially if Kate suffers the same fate that she does in Kristin Hannah’s book.

A post-credits teaser clip (via Netflix ) then flashes forward 10 years to Johnny’s (Ben Lawson) wedding. He’s nervously waiting for his bride, who is running late. The clip cuts to Tully, who is applying makeup in the bathroom and is dressed in a white robe and slip. Someone knocks on the door.

“Hold your horses,” she says. “I’m almost ready. It’s not like you can start without me anyway.”

Could Tully be marrying Kate’s ex, Johnny? At the end of season 2’s first half, Kate and Johnny had just decided to get married for a second time. But a lot can happen in 10 years. Tully did have a thing for Johnny back in the day, and it’s possible fate has finally brought them together. Or, the clip could be a tease. Kate might be the real bride, and Tully is just saying that her best friend’s big day can’t begin without her. Fortunately, we only have to wait a few months to find out what’s really going on.

Firefly Lane Season 1 and Season 2 Part 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

