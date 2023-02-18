Jane Fonda Reveals How Her Father, Henry Fonda, Really Felt About Fame

Henry Fonda was one of the most famous actors of the last century, with a career that spanned the ’20s to the ’80s. People around the world loved his work, but Fonda wasn’t always welcoming to fans. In a recent interview, his daughter, Jane Fonda , revealed his true feelings about his supporters.

Henry Fonda’s career as an actor spanned 60 years

The elder Fonda began acting when he was 20 years old, appearing in local theater shows. In 1935, he headed to Hollywood and soon became a star, appearing in movies like You Only Live Once , Jezebel , The Grapes of Wrath , and The Lady Eve .

He enlisted in the Navy during WWII and, after returning, took a break from acting. Fonda returned in the late 40s and never stopped working afterward. Some of his biggest acting credits include 12 Angry Men , Once Upon a Time in the West , On Golden Pond , and War and Peace .

Fonda earned a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards three times over his career, for The Grapes of Wrath , 12 Angry Men , and On Golden Pond . He won for On Golden Pond in 1981, a year after receiving an Honorary Award from the Academy.

Over his career, Fonda picked up a number of other awards, including a BAFTA, two Golden Globes, a Grammy, and two Tonys. He was nominated three times for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, but never won. Fonda died in 1982 from heart disease.

Henry Fonda’s daughter Jane reveals he would ‘literally run away’ from fans

Jane Fonda with father Henry Fonda circa 1979 in New York City. | Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

While Fonda welcomed work as an actor, he was less enthusiastic about the public adoration that came from being famous. In a recent interview with AARP , Fonda’s daughter Jane, a successful actor in her own right, shared her dad’s real feelings about dealing with fans.

“I grew up with a father who, if someone started approaching him to ask for an autograph, would literally run away,” the star laughed. “He couldn’t stand being reminded of his fame.”

Jane and her brother Peter Fonda both followed in their father’s footsteps and also found major success. She has won two Oscars , seven Golden Globes, an Emmy, and two Tony nominations, while Peter has been nominated for two Oscars and won two Golden Globes.

The co-star that taught Jane Fonda the importance of connecting with fans

Jane Fonda admitted that she understood her dad’s reticence to speak with autograph-seekers, but added that one famous co-star taught her how vital fans are to someone who works in the entertainment industry.

“You know who taught me about the importance of fans? Dolly Parton ,” she explained. “When we did 9 to 5 , I watched how she interacted, how she listened, how she truly cared and how grateful she was, and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, Dolly’s right. Our careers depend on our fans!’ That changed me forever.”