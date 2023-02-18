Video of 'violent interaction' between CCSD police, student prompts protest

The campaign, "No Racism in Schools" is calling for police reform following an incident caught on video outside of Durango High School.

The campaign called for a press conference and rally Friday afternoon. This comes after video of a police officer dragging a Black student to the ground surfaced on social media.

In the video, an officer approaches a Black student, throwing him to the ground and then placing his knee on the student's back as the officer yells for other students to back up.

Calls for change at Friday's protest came largely from students like Gyanna Perry.

"I'm only 15 years old," she said, "and I have to constantly think about, if I walk down the street, I'm going to get pulled over by police. I'm going to get shot."

Perry has refused to watch the video that enraged the protesters saying she's already seen too many examples of excessive use of force.

"Seeing that makes me see me in that person," she said.

Several organizations have called the interaction a clear case of excessive use-of-force. In response, "No Racism in Schools" representatives sent a letter to superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and the and the board of trustees with demands for change.

Those changes include a review of the police use-of-force policy at the next board meeting, and the immediate termination of the officer involved.

"This is not up for debate or discussion. This is a demand," said No Racism in Schools Co-Founder Akiko Cooks. "This power is in the people, and it's going to happen."

CCSD police chief Mike Blackeye said the officer has been reassigned "pending an investigation."

Now, district attorney Steve Wolfson is weighing in saying no case has officially been submitted to his office, but he said he "has seen the video."

In a statement, Wolfson said, "if the investigating law enforcement agency, the Clark County School District Police Department, submits a request for prosecution to my office, I will review the matter to determine if we can prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, as I would any other case."