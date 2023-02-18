Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday February 17th

By Kris Boone,

11 days ago

Slightly warmer for the Concho Valley as temperatures climbed up into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds remain fairly light but will turn out of the south and begin to pick heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will slide back down to near freezing with most of the area dropping into the low 30s.

Gradual warmup for the weekend as temperatures increase into the 60s and 70s for Sunday with breezy winds out of the south.

Next week, 80s make a return for some afternoon highs and some isolated showers move in from the southwest overnight Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

