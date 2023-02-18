Open in App
Oxford, MS
Four Rebels Homer as Ole Miss Routs Delaware in Baseball Season Opener

By John Macon Gillespie,

11 days ago

Ole Miss had no trouble notching a win in its season opener on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. — The reigning national champions got off to a hot start in their 2023 season as the Ole Miss Rebels took down the Delaware Blue Hens 11-2 on Friday.

The Rebels put up a six-spot in the second inning to gain their large lead, and they never looked back as LHP Hunter Elliott threw five innings of two-run ball before turning it over to the bullpen. Second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was also responsible for the season’s first home run, a three-run shot in that same second inning.

In all, Chatagnier was responsible for four RBIs in the win, and six Rebels notched a number in that category. The first RBI of the season came via an infield single from transfer first baseman Anthony Calarco, the one expected to hold down that position after the departure of Tim Elko.

After Hunter Elliott's time on the mound, the Rebels turned things over to a combination of JT Quinn, Mitch Murrell and Matt Parenteau who threw four combined scoreless frames.

Following the six runs in the second and one run in the third, the Rebel bats largely went silent prior to the bottom of the eighth inning. It was then that TJ McCants and Will Furniss hit back-to-back home runs, and Ethan Groff followed that with a two-run shot later in the inning.

With the win, the No. 4 Rebels begin the year at 1-0, and they will continue their series against Delaware on Saturday and Sunday at Swayze Field. First pitch of both games is set for noon on SEC Network+.

