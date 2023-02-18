12 unlicensed contractors cited in Tulare undercover sting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A dozen people could face serious fines and jail time after they were cited by the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) for charging thousands of dollars on home improvement projects.

Over the course of a two-day undercover sting operation, CSLB says their Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT), in partnership with the California Department of Insurance, went undercover and asked the alleged unlicensed contractors to bid on jobs. 12 of those who were invited were found to be contracting illegally.

Eleven individuals were issued a Notice to Appear in criminal court at the sting site while one individual was referred to the Tulare County DA for misdemeanor prosecution for placing a construction bid after leaving the property, according to CLSB.

In California, officials say contracting without a license is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $15,000. The bids ranged from $790 to $5,600; all above the legal $500 threshold for contracting without a license.

“California consumers are going to reach out to contractors for weather-related construction projects, and we want unlicensed individuals to know that they can work legitimately by obtaining a license if they meet minimum license qualifications,” said David Fogt, CSLB Registrar.

“Learn how to get licensed by attending CSLB’s free, online Get Licensed to Build workshop and speak directly with our licensing staff who can answer questions you might have; it pays to get licensed.”

Officials stated seven of the cited people expressed they would have employees complete the work, but did not carry the proper workers’ compensation insurance. Two individuals also asked for an excessive down payment ahead of starting the work. Additional fines could be added as a result, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 and/or a year in county jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.