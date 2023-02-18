Fayetteville police raid Bunce Road site of triple homicide

The home where two men were killed earlier this month and an infant, who later died, was also shot, was searched Friday by police, resulting in the seizure of weapons and the arrest of three men, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The raid was carried out at the home in the 1100 block of Bunce Road by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a news release said. Two of the seized firearms were reported stolen, and ammunition and items indicating gang activity were also taken from the home, the release said.

The Bunce Road home is where Terrance Melvin, 26; Johnathan Alexander McMillian, 33; and Ny’Lynn Melvin, 7 months old, were shot Feb. 7. Melvin and McMillian died at the scene and Ny'Lynn later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made in the killings.

During the search Friday, Larry Donshonti Portis, 36; Dontravieus Lendale McMillian, 27; and Brandon Terrez Lilly, 38, were arrested, according to the release.

Portis is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, the release said. He was booked into the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $35,000 secured.

McMillian is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $25,000 secured.

Lilly was arrested on a charge of probation violation and was released on unsecured bail, according to the release. He was serving 36 months' probation for a 2021 conviction of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation, according to North Carolina Department of Correction records. The NCDOC record indicated he had absconded from probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

