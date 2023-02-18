Here are track athlete and hockey player voted Seacoast Athletes of Week for Feb. 6-12

In the seventh installment of Seacoast high school Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 winter sports season, York High School standout track athlete Matt Charpentier and St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover All-State goalie Diana Pivirotto won the honors of boys and girls athlete of the week for Feb. 6-12.

Past winners:

Charpentier joins previous winter winners such as Dover High School hockey player Logan Spagna, Dover track runner Brady McInnes, Spaulding basketball player Zander Walbridge, Portsmouth unified basketball player Charles Timmons, Winnacunnet hockey goalie Hunter Marshall and St. Thomas Aquinas basketball player Brady Rogers.

Pivirotto joins other winter winners: York High School basketball player Ava Brent, Marshwood basketball player Sarah Theriault, Spaulding hockey player Annabel Prochilo, St. Thomas Aquinas hockey player Christy Trudel, Spaulding basketball player Mackenzie Brochu and St. Thomas Aquinas basketball player Abby Rayder.

The weekly poll runs Monday through midnight Thursday, and can be found at seacoastonline.com/sports and fosters.com/sports . Winners will be posted each Friday.

More on boys winner Matt Charpentier of York High School

Charpentier racked up nearly 60% of the online poll with 1,325 votes.

Newmarket basketball player Baris Fortier placed second with 695 votes. Exeter basketball player Dylan Whelan (99), Winnacunnet hockey player Brady Thompson (88) and Oyster River hockey player Talon Beyer (41) placed third through fifth, respectively.

During York's fifth straight Western Maine Conference track title, the Charpentier broke the meet record in the boys shot put with a winning throw of 57 feet, 8.5 inches, and was named the field event MVP.

"Matt is the best thrower in 60 years of York track," York head coach Ted Hutch said. "He's broken the conference shotput and state meet shotput record. He's heading to the state meet, focused and battle read."

More on girls winner Diana Pivirotto of St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover

Pivirotto, the reigning New Hampshire Girls Hockey Player of the Year, earned slightly over 55% of the online poll, totaling 1,222 votes.

Newmarket basketball player Amaya Beckles placed second with 783 votes. Seacoast Christian School basketball player Ellie Leech (116), York track runner Cary Drake (48) and Oyster River/Portsmouth hockey player Kira Jakobs (47) placed third through fifth, respectively.

Pivirotto had 25 saves in last Saturday's 6-0 win over Concord.

