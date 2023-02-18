Online posts about threats at Newbury Park High unfounded, officials say

Authorities said Friday social media posts referencing threats at Newbury Park High School, including a possible shooting, were unfounded.

Two social media posts were investigated Thursday after a school resource officer was alerted by campus staff, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks. Officials did not specify which social media sites the threats were made.

The posts referenced a possible shooting as well as racial biases and sexual misconduct by a student, authorities said in a release Friday afternoon.

Two students and their parents were contacted during the investigation. Deputies found all three claims were "factually false" and there were no such risks at the campus, the agency reported.

School officials will take appropriate disciplinary measures, the sheriff's office said.

This story may be upated.