Former residents of Fort Myers Beach RV park billed $0.89 by FPL

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to just rip your bill in half? Residents at the Indian Creek RV Park sure do. FPL is sending them bills for when they had no power.

Denny Miner is an Indian Creek Resident. He said, “Right after Hurricane Ian, you’re kinda disheveled. You’re not really sure what’s going on. You’re kinda in shock when you’ve lost your home.”

Miner wants to know why FPL sent him a bill for $0.89, even though he hasn’t lived on San Carlos Boulevard for months.

“We had to find another place to live, as did quite a few of our friends,” said Miner.

What Miner and his old neighbors can’t figure out is why they got the small bill when the park has no power.

Miner asked his neighbors, “Who got a letter or a bill from FPL for 89 cents? And everybody said, ‘I did, I did, I did, I didn’t get one yet.’ I said you’ll get one, sure enough… they did. They called me and said, ‘yep, we got one.’”

He has tried to get someone at FPL to explain this.

“I tried three different ways. Electronically, couldn’t get through. [I] couldn’t find an office to go to and [ask] how to fix this. Ultimately, I sent back a letter, sent the bill back, sent it to Miami to their accounting department,” said Miner.

Miner said he’s not giving up and paying easily.

“So they’ll probably open it thinking they’re getting money, but they’re actually getting the bill that says “are you kidding me” circled on it,” said Miner.

This reporter tried calling and e-mailing FPL, but hasn’t heard back yet.