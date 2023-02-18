Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

7-year-old girl struck and killed by SUV on Queens street

By Larry Celona, Katherine Donlevy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOL7d_0krU89uZ00

A 7-year-old girl was struck and killed by an SUV in Queens on Friday night, police said.

The child was hit just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Newtown Road and 46th Street in Woodside by a Ford Explorer driven by a 46-year-old woman, cops said.

The young victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The child had been in the street when the SUV hit her, according to police, but it’s not clear whether she was at the intersection or had the right of way.

The driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made and police do not suspect criminality in the tragic crash.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
15-year-old NYC boy shot in head by older brother dies of his injuries
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Thieves are swiping left and right to steal all around NYC
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Adams’ year-old ‘Subway Safety Plan’ started working after NYPD OT surge: data
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Pols target NYC’s violent, repeat shoplifters with bill to protect retailer workers just like cops, firefighters
New York City, NY10 hours ago
7 sheep escape NJ slaughterhouse, get new chance at life at sanctuary
Paterson, NJ11 hours ago
Inside NYC law enforcement efforts to stamp out illegal pot shops
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Columbia University grad shot dead in the West Bank amid increased violence
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Mayor Eric Adams decries church and state separation at NYC event: ‘I walk with god’
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Tracii Show-Hutsona, who stole over $1M from Jason Kidd’s ex-wife, sentenced for wire fraud
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
Why it costs New York FIVE TIMES what other cities pay to install a toilet
New York City, NY11 hours ago
NYC brought itself back to life once before — but can it again?
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Far too many NYC high schools are utter frauds
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Top NY pols rake in thousands in donations from teachers union while bashing charter schools
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Letters to the Editor — Feb. 29, 2023
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Nets battle but fall to Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Rangers will be short on defense for another night
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Mikal Bridges on Nets, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and all things Villanova
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Mitchell Robinson’s dominant return helping spur Knicks’ surge
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau won’t be pegged as just a defensive wizard
New York City, NY5 hours ago
NHL trade deadline: How Patrick Kane trade affects Rangers’ Stanley Cup odds
New York City, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy