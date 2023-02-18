7-year-old girl struck and killed by SUV on Queens street

A 7-year-old girl was struck and killed by an SUV in Queens on Friday night, police said.

The child was hit just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Newtown Road and 46th Street in Woodside by a Ford Explorer driven by a 46-year-old woman, cops said.

The young victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The child had been in the street when the SUV hit her, according to police, but it’s not clear whether she was at the intersection or had the right of way.

The driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made and police do not suspect criminality in the tragic crash.