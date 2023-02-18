Open in App
ValleyCentral

Hanna’s Emillie Mireles Signs with Trinity University

By Ruben Juarez,

11 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hanna standout track and field athlete Emillie Mireles signed her letter of intent to compete at Trinity University in San Antonio.

“I chose Trinity after eight schools,” Mireles said. “The coaches, they loved me the most. They want me to do the jumping events, the high jump and triple jump.”

Mireles’ main focus in college will be academics. The Hanna jumper has a 4.97 GPA.

She’s determined to earn a 4-year college degree.

“Being the first one in my family to get my bachelor’s in college is a big thing for my family,” Mireles said.

The future Trinity Tiger says the high jump will most likely be her best event in her senior year on the high school level.

