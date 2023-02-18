Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Sun Belt conference basketball championship will bring fans and economic impact to city of Pensacola

By Alexa Daly,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYRdl_0krU6sSl00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Tip off for the Sun Belt Conference men and women’s basketball championship will take place February 28 at the Pensacola Bay Center with the championship games on March 6.

The city will welcome 28 teams between the men and women’s tournament. The 14 schools will be brining their marching bands, spirit squads and fans.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

On Saturday March 4, the Bay Center will host Fan Fest, a free event with food, vendors and fun.

This year marks the the third year Pensacola is hosting the tournament. Last year, the tournament brought in more than 3,500 visitors and an economic impact of over 2.4 million dollars, according to Pensacola Sports.

The city continues to prove itself a prime location for sports tourism. In November, Pensacola hosted the SEC women’s soccer tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex. According to Pensacola Sports, that tournament brought the city 2.5 million dollars.

City officials say hosting these events attracts people to the city and, hopefully, keeps them coming back.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“It brings people back.” Said Darien Schaefer, CEO of Visit Pensacola. “To say we’re gonna come back again when we have more time to do more things. They’re dining out, they’re going out and enjoying some of our attractions. So the economic impact really does spread.”

However the tournament is not just for Sun Belt conference fans. Residents are also encouraged to check out the talent that will brought to the city.

“You get the chance to see high caliber athletic performance here because this is the finals this is the tournament,” said Schaefer. “You know you either win and move on or you lose and go home so everybody is putting it all out there on the floor which is really exciting.”

The city hopes the success of tournaments like these will bring other sports and conferences to Pensacola.

“I think it’s hard to think of a better place to hold a sporting event. Our beaches, our downtown is a great place to hangout and spend time. Pensacola is this neutral ground that everyone can come to and enjoy,” said Schaefer.

Tickets will sold in two game sessions, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Pensacola Bay Center box office. Group discounts are also available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pensacola, FL newsLocal Pensacola, FL
2 Florida beaches ranked in top 20 in U.S.: TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Award ‘Best of the Beaches for 2023’
Panama City Beach, FL14 hours ago
Pensacola adds pay-by-text parking option
Pensacola, FL8 hours ago
Registration now open for UWF Explore Summer Camps
Pensacola, FL16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
South Alabama men’s basketball preps Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Mobile, AL6 hours ago
Saraland City Council provides update on multi-million dollar sports complex
Saraland, AL1 day ago
Santa Rosa County brewery one of highest-rated in Florida: Report
Santa Rosa Beach, FL1 day ago
Mobile named one of the unhappiest cities out of 180 cities: Report
Mobile, AL20 hours ago
Hurlburt Field opening gates to public for the first time in 11 years
Hurlburt Field, FL1 day ago
Fencing at Destin beach park strengthens sand dunes
Destin, FL12 hours ago
Orange Beach Police to be extremely strict for Spring Break 2023
Orange Beach, AL1 day ago
$12 million improvement project coming to Joe’s Bayou in Destin
Destin, FL1 day ago
Motorcyclist recovering after hit-and-run on Airport Blvd., in Pensacola: Police
Pensacola, FL18 hours ago
Mobile Police investigate deadly crash on North University Blvd. Monday night
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Multiple cars hit bridge construction barricades in Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach, FL17 hours ago
Multi-car crash on I-10 near Pensacola leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Public beach parking fees in Gulf Shores to go into effect March 1
Gulf Shores, AL1 day ago
Unity Walk held in Crestview to take stand against crime
Crestview, FL2 days ago
Baldwin Co. Corrections Center inmate dies at local hospital: Police
Gulf Shores, AL17 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run on Old Shell Road: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Prichard Police searching for 1 allegedly connected to February murder, 1 in custody
Prichard, AL17 hours ago
Body cam footage released in connection to man dragging Fort Walton Beach Police officers: Police
Fort Walton Beach, FL14 hours ago
Trial begins for Mobile doctor charged in crash that killed medical student
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mobilians react to local newspaper printing its last paper
Mobile, AL2 days ago
11 men arrested in Internet Crimes Against Children Case in Escambia Co.
Pensacola, FL18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy