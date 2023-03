Groton ―The Naval Submarine Base New London will conduct a 21-gun salute at noon on Monday in honor of Presidents Day.

The Saluting Battery from Naval Submarine Support Facility’s (NSSF) Weapons Department will commence the 21-gun salute with its 40mm saluting battery. The salute will consist of 21 separate, loud single-round volleys fired at one-minute intervals.

The salute will take place at the NSSF Weapons Compound on SUBASE. The event is not open to the public.