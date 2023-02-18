Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
BREAKING: LA Clippers Sign New Player

By Joey Linn,

11 days ago

The LA Clippers have signed a new player

After waiving Moses Brown, who was occupying a two-way slot, the LA Clippers have signed sharpshooting G-League standout Nate Darling to their one vacant two-way slot. Darling has appeared in 20 games for the Ontario Clippers this season, starting in 10 of them, and is averaging 21.4 PPG and 3.7 RPG on 46.4% from the field.

While he does not project to get many minutes with the big club, Darling is a capable shooter with real scoring ability. Rather than looking externally for another two-way player, the Clippers are giving Darling an opportunity after his solid showing with their G-League affiliate.

This does not impact the team's potential pursuit of buyout players like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley, as two-way deals do not count against the overall roster number. The Clippers still remain with one open roster spot, which could be used on a buyout player, or the team could choose to convert one of their two-way players to a standard contract. This is a decision that will need to be made before March 1st, which is the playoff eligibility deadline.

Expected to have their two stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George meet with Russell Westbrook in the near future, the Clippers will presumably be active in the buyout market when looking to fill their 15th roster spot. For now, the team has occupied their final two-way slot, which was previously being held by the recently waived Moses Brown.

