Weekend Forecast: Warmer temperatures return Sunday

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 31. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. High: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 43. High: 69. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm with wind. Low: 56. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm with an isolated rain chance late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in our storm chances throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 52. High: 66. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

