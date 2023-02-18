Open in App
KETK / FOX51 News

Weekend Forecast: Warmer temperatures return Sunday

By Carson Vickroy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5PYC_0krU4Nc000

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 31. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. High: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 43. High: 69. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm with wind. Low: 56. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm with an isolated rain chance late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in our storm chances throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 52. High: 66. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Tyler ISD teacher arrested, accused of having improper relationship with middle school student
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Longview police looking for missing woman
Longview, TX4 days ago
Local woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Henderson, TX1 day ago
2 arrested in connection to Jucys Taco shooting in Marshall
Marshall, TX5 days ago
Ex-Wills Point ISD employee arrested after alleged indecency with child
Wills Point, TX3 days ago
East Texas man arrested for allegedly having 15 pounds of suspected marijuana
Henderson, TX10 hours ago
Mount Pleasant Whataburger shooting leaves man dead, one arrested
Mount Pleasant, TX3 days ago
Teenager arrested after East Texas shooting
New Summerfield, TX5 days ago
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek
Palestine, TX1 day ago
Woman dies from injuries after Longview crash
Longview, TX4 days ago
Dollar Tree fined more than $250,000 after inspection at Mount Pleasant store
Mount Pleasant, TX4 days ago
Polk County officials searching for missing man in need of his medications
Livingston, TX13 hours ago
Texas man falls asleep in stolen car after eating at Whataburger, constable says
Houston, TX4 days ago
PHOTOS: East Texas crews fight two fires in same area, on same night
Gun Barrel City, TX3 days ago
‘It is here and it’s very dangerous’: East Texas schools fight fentanyl crisis with education
Palestine, TX4 days ago
Branch Davidian Raid: 30 Years Later
Waco, TX16 hours ago
3 East Texans arrested in connection to multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX17 hours ago
3 Spring Hill ISD teachers camp out on a roof for a cause
Longview, TX6 hours ago
Lufkin car catches on fire during test drive
Lufkin, TX5 days ago
No injuries reported in RV, structure fire in Mineola
Mineola, TX1 day ago
Henderson Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Henderson, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy