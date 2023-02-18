Chipotle to Open New Test Kitchen Concept

Farmesa — Chipotle ‘s latest attempt at a spinoff success — is coming to 1315 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401 , home of Kitchen United MIX .

The new concept will mirror Chipotle ’s customizable approach, offering protein; greens or grain; two sides; one of five sauces; and a topping option, with prices ranging from $11.95 to $16.95.

The fast-casual food chain previously launched ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen and later tried its hand at burgers with Tasty Made . However, both eateries shuttered their doors shortly after opening.

In addition to providing takeout and delivery for its fresh-food options, Farmesa will serve as a testing kitchen for the company’s future restaurant concepts.

