Aquin and Orangeville agree to co-op in football

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Stateline is about to have another high school football co-op. Freeport Aquin athletic director and head football coach Todd Kramer tells us that Aquin and Orangeville have agreed to co-op in football starting this fall.
Kramer says the plan is for the co-op team to continue playing eight-man football. That’s what both schools did last year on their own.
Kramer says they still need approval from the 8-Man Conference to compete at the 8-Man level.
At this point the plan is for Kramer to coach the co-op team, but that hasn't been finalized.
