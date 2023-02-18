Aquin and Orangeville agree to co-op in football

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Stateline is about to have another high school football co-op. Freeport Aquin athletic director and head football coach Todd Kramer tells us that Aquin and Orangeville have agreed to co-op in football starting this fall.

Kramer says the plan is for the co-op team to continue playing eight-man football. That’s what both schools did last year on their own.

Kramer says they still need approval from the 8-Man Conference to compete at the 8-Man level.

At this point the plan is for Kramer to coach the co-op team, but that hasn’t been finalized.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.