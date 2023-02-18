Open in App
Rockton, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem in third place after day one of the IHSA State Bowling Tournament

By Scott Leber,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX2nV_0krU1wt200

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Day one of the IHSA Girls State Bowling Tournament is in the books at the Cherry Bowl. Harlem currently stands in third place and Hononegah is in eighth place.

Both make the cut to Saturday final six games of action.

Joliet West is in the lead, and Minooka is in second place.

The top local individual so far is Harlem freshman Allison Roberts in eighth placed. She averaged 212.2 during her six games Friday.

24 teams and 30 individuals began the competition.

For highlights watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Byron Lady Tigers claim Super-Sectional win and a trip to State
Byron, IL1 day ago
Rockford East students and faculty celebrate Camden Taylor’s state championship
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Pecatonica’s season ends with loss to Fulton
Pecatonica, IL6 hours ago
Byron Lady Tigers follow in the footsteps of their heroes
Byron, IL6 hours ago
Rockford’s Irish Rose Saloon closes indefinitely
Rockford, IL13 hours ago
IceHogs trade Adam Clendening to the Hartford Wolfpack
Rockford, IL6 hours ago
Rockford alderman Tuffy Quinonez dead at 76
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Missing Oregon woman found dead at Mt. Morris golf course
Oregon, IL12 hours ago
Rockford collecting storm debris
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Comedian George Lopez coming to Rockford
Rockford, IL17 hours ago
Rockford remembers Alderman Tuffy Quinonez’s dedication to 11th Ward
Rockford, IL1 day ago
‘We all wanted to retire there, we were happy there;’ Emotional last day for Belvidere’s Stellantis suppliers
Belvidere, IL11 hours ago
How will Stellantis idle affect Boone County’s taxes?
Belvidere, IL8 hours ago
Belvidere, Freeport voters to decide in consolidated primary Tuesday
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Freeport issues flood warning as Pecatonica River levels rise
Freeport, IL1 day ago
Rockford residents speak out after car is stolen at gunpoint
Rockford, IL7 hours ago
Rockford gas prices 25 cents cheaper than last month
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford teen shot in the hand, but is uncooperative with police
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Police searching for missing Genoa man
Genoa, IL7 hours ago
Shooting at Machesney Park bar leaves four injured, one life-threatening
Machesney Park, IL2 days ago
The end of the Belvidere Assembly Plant is drawing closer
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Union blasts Stellantis’ decision to idle Belvidere Assembly Plant
Belvidere, IL21 hours ago
Hopes for EV manufacturing dashed at Belvidere Assembly
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Extra COVID-19 SNAP benefits are coming to an end
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Two people hurt in Rockford apartment fire
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Machesney Park bar shooting
Machesney Park, IL19 hours ago
Is ‘Cocaine Bear’ based a true story?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
COVID-19 led to less restaurants in the U.S., data shows
Rockford, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy