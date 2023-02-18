Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

First-Inning Grand Slam Blasts UCLA Past Alabama Softball, 5-3

By Katie Windham,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGbvp_0krU1PxB00

Ashley Prange's two home runs were not enough offense for the Crimson Tide to overcome the Bruins in Clearwater.

The last time Montana Fouts faced UCLA, she didn't allow a single baserunner all game. The Bruins quickly took care of that during Friday's rematch at the Clearwater Invitational with the first batter knocking a single into left field.

Three batters later, UCLA freshman Jordan Woolery hit one out of the park for a grand slam that gave the Bruins all the offense it would need against the Crimson Tide. Despite two more home runs from Ashley Prange, No. 2 UCLA beat the No. 12 Crimson Tide 5-3 Friday afternoon.

Thanks to Prange, Alabama once again got off to a strong start. Kenleigh Cahalan had another leadoff single followed be Prange's second blast in as many days in Clearwater to give the Crimson Tide the 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

However, UCLA quickly took the lead with Woolery's grand slam to go up 4-2. UCLA added one more run in the third, but Fouts got more comfortable as the game went on. However at that point, the damage had already been done. She finished with nine strikeouts before being lifted for Lauren Esman in the bottom of the fifth.

The Crimson Tide offense was facing one of the best and most experienced pitchers in the country with UCLA redshirt senior Megan Faraimo, and it showed. The Team USA member and 2022 Pac 12 Pitcher of the Year only allowed six hits and struck out 13 batters, including seven of the last nine. It is the most strikeouts for Alabama in a game since at least 2017.

Prange was responsible for all three of Alabama's runs with a solo shot in the third inning. She now has four home runs through the first five games. The Crimson Tide's best chance to put runs on the board outside of the home runs came in the second inning when Alabama had two runners on with one out, but a popup and strikeout left the runners stranded.

Alabama falls to 3-2 on the season will play two more games Saturday in Clearwater starting with UCF at 1:30 p.m. and then Indiana at 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRRcF_0krU1PxB00

See also:

No. 20 Alabama Baseball Stifles Richmond on Opening Day, 12-3

An Alabama Gymnastics Bond Formed in a Snap

Alabama Viewer's Guide to First Full Weekend of Spring Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama Softball's KJ Haney Out for Season
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
The Extra Point: Early-Season Pros and Cons for Alabama Softball
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Basketball Holds at No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nate Oats Reacts to Brandon Miller Not Winning SEC Weekly Award
Tuscaloosa, AL18 hours ago
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL7 hours ago
Announcer Eli Gold Will Return to Call Alabama Football Games
Tuscaloosa, AL13 hours ago
Nate Oats Takes Blame for Brandon Miller's "Clear for Takeoff" Celebration
Tuscaloosa, AL18 hours ago
Did Alabama Baseball Get Snubbed in the Rankings? Just a Minute
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Brandon Miller Not Named SEC Freshman of the Week Despite 65-Point Week
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Women's Basketball No. 6 Seed in SEC Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
2024 Tight End Davon Mitchell Lists Alabama Among Top 11 Schools
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Live Updates: No. 20 Alabama Baseball vs High Point (Game 3)
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
No. 20 Alabama’s Bullpen Holds Sturdy to Finish Series Sweep of High Point
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Auburn
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
2024 WR Prospect Koby Young Plans to Visit Alabama this Weekend
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Two 4-Star Football Recruits Schedule Visits to Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
The Extra Point: Bryce Young's Absence from the NFL Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
Is There a Scoring Problem in College Gymnastics? Just a Minute
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
What Alabama Fans Need to Know About the 2023 NFL Combine: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL15 hours ago
Alabama Basketball May Play Like a No. 1 Team, But Must Learn How to Act Like One: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy