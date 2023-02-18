First-Inning Grand Slam Blasts UCLA Past Alabama Softball, 5-3

Ashley Prange's two home runs were not enough offense for the Crimson Tide to overcome the Bruins in Clearwater.

The last time Montana Fouts faced UCLA, she didn't allow a single baserunner all game. The Bruins quickly took care of that during Friday's rematch at the Clearwater Invitational with the first batter knocking a single into left field.

Three batters later, UCLA freshman Jordan Woolery hit one out of the park for a grand slam that gave the Bruins all the offense it would need against the Crimson Tide. Despite two more home runs from Ashley Prange, No. 2 UCLA beat the No. 12 Crimson Tide 5-3 Friday afternoon.

Thanks to Prange, Alabama once again got off to a strong start. Kenleigh Cahalan had another leadoff single followed be Prange's second blast in as many days in Clearwater to give the Crimson Tide the 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

However, UCLA quickly took the lead with Woolery's grand slam to go up 4-2. UCLA added one more run in the third, but Fouts got more comfortable as the game went on. However at that point, the damage had already been done. She finished with nine strikeouts before being lifted for Lauren Esman in the bottom of the fifth.

The Crimson Tide offense was facing one of the best and most experienced pitchers in the country with UCLA redshirt senior Megan Faraimo, and it showed. The Team USA member and 2022 Pac 12 Pitcher of the Year only allowed six hits and struck out 13 batters, including seven of the last nine. It is the most strikeouts for Alabama in a game since at least 2017.

Prange was responsible for all three of Alabama's runs with a solo shot in the third inning. She now has four home runs through the first five games. The Crimson Tide's best chance to put runs on the board outside of the home runs came in the second inning when Alabama had two runners on with one out, but a popup and strikeout left the runners stranded.

Alabama falls to 3-2 on the season will play two more games Saturday in Clearwater starting with UCF at 1:30 p.m. and then Indiana at 5 p.m.

See also:

No. 20 Alabama Baseball Stifles Richmond on Opening Day, 12-3

An Alabama Gymnastics Bond Formed in a Snap

Alabama Viewer's Guide to First Full Weekend of Spring Sports