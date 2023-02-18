Texas' Rally Comes Up Short in 3-2 Arkansas Loss: Live Game Log

Texas kicks off its journey to Omaha with a highly anticipated showdown against Arkansas.

The college baseball season is finally here, and the Texas Longhorns are kicking their season off in Arlington against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks in the College Baseball Showdown.

It will be a new look Texas team, though, as the Longhorns are replacing a large amount of offensive production from a historic season last year. Of course, it is Texas and the talent is still there.

Opening the season against a Top 10 SEC opponent is a tough task for anyone in the nation, and could offer a glimpse into what to expect of the Longhorns the season.

As for the Razorbacks, they enter the season looking to once again find their way to Omaha and the College World Series. They return plenty of talent, though, and are poised to make another run.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns take on the Razorbacks on Friday night from Globe Life Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

Pregame:

CF Eric Kennedy

RF Dylan Campbell

LF Porter Brown

C Garret Guillemette

2B Jack O'Dowd

SS Mitchell Daly

1B Jared Thomas

3B Jalin Flores

DH Jayden Duplantier

P Lucas Gordon

TOP FIRST

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Josenberger: Groundout to short

Stovall: Fly out to left

Cali: Strikeout swinging

BOTTOM FIRST

Hagen Smith (Arkansas) pitching

Kennedy: Single

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Brown: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

TOP SECOND:

Slavens: Fly out to center

Wegner: Walk

Bohrofen: Single, Wegner to second

Diggs: Strikeout swinging

Polk: Strikeout swinging

BOTTOM SECOND:

Guillemette: E5

O'Dowd: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

Daly: Fly out to center

TOP THIRD:

Bolton: Single

Josenberger: Fly out to right

Stovall: Grounded into double play

BOTTOM THIRD:

Thomas: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Pop out to short

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

TOP FOURTH:

Cali: Strikeout swinging

Slavens: Strikeout swinging

Wegner: Line out to first

BOTTOM FOURTH:

Kennedy: Strikeout swinging

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Brown: Strikeout swinging

TOP FIFTH:

Bohrofen: Strikeout swinging

Diggs: Fly out to left

Polk: Fly out to right

BOTTOM FIFTH:

Guillemette: Walk

O'Dowd: Walk

Daly: Sac bunt, both runners advance

Thomas: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Strikeout swinging

TOP SIXTH:

Lebarron Johnson (Texas) pitching

Bolton: Groundout to second

Josenberger: Single, advance to second on passed ball

Stovall: Walk

Cali: Grounded into double play

BOTTOM SIXTH:

Cody Adcock (Arkansas) pitching

Powell (PH for Duplantier): Groundout to second

Kennedy: Strikeout swinging

Campbell: Strikeout looking

TOP SEVENTH:

Slavens: Single

Wegner: Single

Chris Stuart (Texas) pitching

Bohrofen: Walk

Diggs: Two-run single, Arkansas leads 2-0

Polk: Strikeout swinging

Bolton: RBI double, Arkansas leads 3-0

Josenberger: Walk

Stovall: Strikeout swinging

Cali: Strikeout swinging

BOTTOM SEVENTH:

Brown: Solo home run, Arkansas leads 3-1

Guillemette: Double

Koty Frank (Arkansas) pitching

O'Dowd: Groundout to second, Guillemette to third (scores on WP) Arkansas leads 3-2

Daly: Groundout to pitcher

Thomas: Groundout to short

TOP EIGHTH:

Slavens: Double

Andre Duplantier (Texas) pitching

Wegner: Strikeout looking

Bohrofen: Groundout to first, (3-1), Slavens to third

Diggs: Hit by pitch

Polk: Fielder's choice, Diggs out at second (4-6)

BOTTOM EIGHTH:

Flores: Line out to third

Powell: Single (Whitehead PR)

Kennedy: Single

Brady Tygart (Arkansas) pitching

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Brown: Strikeout swinging

TOP NINTH:

Bolton: Strikeout swinging

Josenberger: Pop out to short

Stovall: E6

Cali: Strikeout swinging

BOTTOM NINTH:

Guillemette: Groundout to short

O'Dowd: Groundout to second

Daly: Strikeout swinging

