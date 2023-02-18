Texas' Rally Comes Up Short in 3-2 Arkansas Loss: Live Game Log

Texas kicks off its journey to Omaha with a highly anticipated showdown against Arkansas.
The college baseball season is finally here, and the Texas Longhorns are kicking their season off in Arlington against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks in the College Baseball Showdown.
It will be a new look Texas team, though, as the Longhorns are replacing a large amount of offensive production from a historic season last year. Of course, it is Texas and the talent is still there.
Opening the season against a Top 10 SEC opponent is a tough task for anyone in the nation, and could offer a glimpse into what to expect of the Longhorns the season.
As for the Razorbacks, they enter the season looking to once again find their way to Omaha and the College World Series. They return plenty of talent, though, and are poised to make another run.
Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns take on the Razorbacks on Friday night from Globe Life Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
Pregame:
CF Eric Kennedy
RF Dylan Campbell
LF Porter Brown
C Garret Guillemette
2B Jack O'Dowd
SS Mitchell Daly
1B Jared Thomas
3B Jalin Flores
DH Jayden Duplantier
P Lucas Gordon
TOP FIRST
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Josenberger: Groundout to short
Stovall: Fly out to left
Cali: Strikeout swinging
BOTTOM FIRST
Hagen Smith (Arkansas) pitching
Kennedy: Single
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Brown: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
TOP SECOND:
Slavens: Fly out to center
Wegner: Walk
Bohrofen: Single, Wegner to second
Diggs: Strikeout swinging
Polk: Strikeout swinging
BOTTOM SECOND:
Guillemette: E5
O'Dowd: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
Daly: Fly out to center
TOP THIRD:
Bolton: Single
Josenberger: Fly out to right
Stovall: Grounded into double play
BOTTOM THIRD:
Thomas: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Pop out to short
Duplantier: Strikeout swinging
TOP FOURTH:
Cali: Strikeout swinging
Slavens: Strikeout swinging
Wegner: Line out to first
BOTTOM FOURTH:
Kennedy: Strikeout swinging
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Brown: Strikeout swinging
TOP FIFTH:
Bohrofen: Strikeout swinging
Diggs: Fly out to left
Polk: Fly out to right
BOTTOM FIFTH:
Guillemette: Walk
O'Dowd: Walk
Daly: Sac bunt, both runners advance
Thomas: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Strikeout swinging
TOP SIXTH:
Lebarron Johnson (Texas) pitching
Bolton: Groundout to second
Josenberger: Single, advance to second on passed ball
Stovall: Walk
Cali: Grounded into double play
BOTTOM SIXTH:
Cody Adcock (Arkansas) pitching
Powell (PH for Duplantier): Groundout to second
Kennedy: Strikeout swinging
Campbell: Strikeout looking
TOP SEVENTH:
Slavens: Single
Wegner: Single
Chris Stuart (Texas) pitching
Bohrofen: Walk
Diggs: Two-run single, Arkansas leads 2-0
Polk: Strikeout swinging
Bolton: RBI double, Arkansas leads 3-0
Josenberger: Walk
Stovall: Strikeout swinging
Cali: Strikeout swinging
BOTTOM SEVENTH:
Brown: Solo home run, Arkansas leads 3-1
Guillemette: Double
Koty Frank (Arkansas) pitching
O'Dowd: Groundout to second, Guillemette to third (scores on WP) Arkansas leads 3-2
Daly: Groundout to pitcher
Thomas: Groundout to short
TOP EIGHTH:
Slavens: Double
Andre Duplantier (Texas) pitching
Wegner: Strikeout looking
Bohrofen: Groundout to first, (3-1), Slavens to third
Diggs: Hit by pitch
Polk: Fielder's choice, Diggs out at second (4-6)
BOTTOM EIGHTH:
Flores: Line out to third
Powell: Single (Whitehead PR)
Kennedy: Single
Brady Tygart (Arkansas) pitching
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Brown: Strikeout swinging
TOP NINTH:
Bolton: Strikeout swinging
Josenberger: Pop out to short
Stovall: E6
Cali: Strikeout swinging
BOTTOM NINTH:
Guillemette: Groundout to short
O'Dowd: Groundout to second
Daly: Strikeout swinging
Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .
Comments / 0