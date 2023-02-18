No. 20 Alabama Hot at the Plate in Opening Day Win over Richmond

The Crimson Tide scored early and often to open its 2023 campaign.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Oftentimes, it takes a few games — or series — to get the offense going.

Not for the Alabama Crimson Tide .

The 20th-ranked Crimson Tide came out swinging in its 12-3 win over the Richmond Spiders on Opening Day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama racked up 14 total hits from nine different batters. Right fielder Andrew Pinckney went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

“We just wanted to go out there and take it a pitch at a time and not get too amped up [for] the first game,” Pinckney said. “I just think everybody stayed within themselves and put together a lot of good at-bats.”

“I really challenged our position players,” Bohannon said. “We’ve got to be better offensively than we’ve been the last couple years, and I’m very confident we will be.”

Florida transfer Mac Guscette had a phenomenal day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. He was a triple away from the cycle in his Crimson Tide debut at catcher.

“[He] set the bar pretty high for himself,” Bohannon said. “Mac’s a really good player. […] Was happy to see him get off to a good start with the bat.”

Outfielders Tommy Seidl and Caden Rose each added two RBIs.

Alabama hit 14-for-37 (.378) as a team. The Crimson Tide hit .438 with runners in scoring position.

With the large advantage on the scoreboard, Bohannon was able to empty the bench. A total of 18 Crimson Tide players got a chance to swing at the dish.

“It’s great to get a lot of people into the game,” Bohannon said. “I like our depth. […] I think it's good for some of those guys to get a couple of innings or an at-bat today [to] help take the edge off when they get in there the next time. There's no substitute for being in a live game.”

Game 2 of the weekend series between Alabama and Richmond will be Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

