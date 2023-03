Phil Maton has healed from a hand fracture he incurred after punching a locker in frustration.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton told reporters in spring training that he’s fully recovered from a fractured right hand after punching his locker last October.

The 29-year-old Maton, who’s playing his last season before free agency, needed surgery to correct the fracture.

The injury occurred after the Astros’ final regular season game against the Philadelphia Phillies during which he allowed a single to his brother Nick, who now plays for the Detroit Tigers.

After the game, Phil Maton punched a locker in frustration.

Maton missed the Astros’ World Series run, but did join the team throughout. He finished 2022 with a 1.24 WHIP and 3.84 ERA in 65 ⅔ innings.

