Open in App
Urbana, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Engineering building first to go zero-energy at U of I

By Amanda Brennan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoEGr_0krTzy3A00

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A building at U of I is being recognized for going green. The Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) building on the north end of campus is the university’s first zero-energy-certified facility.

All of the energy comes from solar panels on the roof and a solar farm in Savoy.

U of I research finds link between climate change, conflict

“We have global warming and we’re running out of options so solar power is a great resource,” Hajek said.

Bruce Hajek, the ECE department head said when they started to work on the building in 2014, they had green energy in mind.

It’s not all solar power though, there are also other elements that help save energy.

“There’s baffling so the sun can permeate in the winter to heat the building,” he said. “Plus the window structure. And there’s the air handling systems that are very efficient and the way the heat comes in through all the classrooms.”

Illini Hall demolition uncovers a time capsule

It’s also a LEED Platinum-certified building because of its energy efficiency.

Hajek said that researchers at U of I are hoping to expand renewables in the future. He said he’d eventually like to see the whole campus be zero net energy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Urbana, IL newsLocal Urbana, IL
ARPA funding allocation finalized by City of Urbana
Urbana, IL17 hours ago
Urbana Park District to add new health and wellness center
Urbana, IL11 hours ago
Rail line U of I research project helping DOD to assess track infrastructure
Urbana, IL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mattoon LIFT paving the way for students
Mattoon, IL12 hours ago
Shortening the workweek? U of I professor says yes
Champaign, IL1 day ago
BET founder, U of I graduate breaks barriers
Champaign, IL9 hours ago
Faraci declares February Career and Technical Education Month
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Families organize ‘Save Schlarman’ community forum
Danville, IL17 hours ago
Goal reached, new band room coming to Urbana High School
Urbana, IL1 day ago
EIU faculty, staff union voting on strike after year at bargaining table
Charleston, IL1 day ago
Additional rental assistance on the way in Decatur
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Homeless organizations receive grants from Champaign City Council
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Jumping on the butter board trend with Anita Dukeman
Champaign, IL13 hours ago
Unusual February tornadoes strike Central Illinois
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Danville City Council creating new liquor license for casino
Danville, IL10 hours ago
Gibson City tackling drainage, flooding issues
Gibson City, IL15 hours ago
Champaign County Board cleaning up its finances
Urbana, IL5 days ago
Annual swim event is back at Confidentially Yours
Champaign, IL1 day ago
From the Vault: ‘Hash Wednesday’ at U of I
Champaign, IL4 days ago
Two Champaign departments relocating out of City Building
Champaign, IL4 days ago
Central Illinios Orchid Society annual show and sale
Champaign, IL1 day ago
UPDATE: Arson suspected in Danville storage facility fire
Danville, IL20 hours ago
Several tornadoes run through Champaign County
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Monticello’s Bruhn signs NLI with Illinois
Monticello, IL11 hours ago
Allerton Public Library hosts first jigsaw puzzle competition
Monticello, IL12 hours ago
Ventura Road in Champaign to be closed temporarily
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Village of Greenup turns off water tower to repair leak
Greenup, IL2 days ago
City of Urbana celebrates new poet laureate with inauguration ceremony
Urbana, IL12 hours ago
St. Marys Road on U of I campus closed next week
Champaign, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy