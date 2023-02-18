Kyrie Irving Files For New Trademark After Nets Trade to Mavs

Kyrie Irving has filed for an intriguing new trademark.

It looks like Kyrie Irving is getting ready to start a new chapter in his life after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to a report from Josh Gerben, Kyrie Irving has filed for a new trademark for the term "NO CONCERN." The owner is officially listed as "Kai Family Enterprises LLC." Included in the trademark is the ability to have the following items branded: NFTs, restaurants, bars, catering services, advertising services, marketing consulting, motivational and educational speaking, multimedia production services, sports and health workshops, and apps for exercises and workout plans.

While it's still unknown what Kyrie Irving's future with the Dallas Mavericks will be, Adrian Wojnarowski has already reported that he believes Irving will re-sign with Dallas in the off-season. However, fans should fully expect there to be a plethora of reports that Irving will go to the Los Angeles Lakers during the off-season. It's almost an inevitability that those reports will come out, so expect them now.

Even to this day, it didn't quite feel real that both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have left the Brooklyn Nets. After Kevin Durant had his emotional goodbye to Brooklyn during his press conference with the Phoenix Suns, that reality started becoming realized. Regardless, the Brooklyn Nets have a bright young star in Mikal Bridges, and the future is looking good.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Felt 'Disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving Reacts to LeBron James Wanting Lakers to Trade For Him

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Rips Kyrie Irving After Nets-Mavericks Trade