fox5ny.com

Mom climbed over railing before plummeting over a cliff at Niagara Falls with 5-year-old son By FOX 5 NY STAFF, 11 days ago

By FOX 5 NY STAFF, 11 days ago

NEW YORK - The mother who fell with her 5-year-old son from New York’s famed Niagara Falls was seen climbing over the railing before plummeting ...