Alex Murdaugh's Late Son Confronted Him About Wife Discovering 'Bag Of Pills' Before Murders, Prosecution Reveals

The prosecution rested their case against murder suspect Alex Murdaugh , dropping a bombshell in court before doing so. A voicemail from the once-prominent South Carolina attorney's late son was released that revealed Maggie Murdaugh , 52, discovered a "bag of pills" before the double murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prior to being gunned down at his family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, Paul Murdaugh , 22, contacted his father and left a voicemail explaining that he needed to talk to him about a concerning discovery made by his mother.

Alex, 63, was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son on June 7, 2021 , in an attempt to deflect from criminal financial allegations against him.

The prosecution rested their case against Alex on Friday — and ended in a dramatic fashion that has become the standard for allegations surrounding the Murdaugh family .

A month before he was killed by a shotgun blast to the head, Paul contacted his father on May 6.

"I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk," Paul said in the voicemail. It's believed he was at the family's Edisto Beach home. "Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag."

Over the course of the case, the courtroom heard of Alex's addiction struggles with prescription pills, as well as damning cellphone evidence taken from the night of the murders.

At one point in his two-decade-long addiction battle, the fourth-generation attorney was spending up to $50,000 a week on his habit.

According to the Daily Mail , Maggie's sister, Marian Proctor , testified last week to the family's awareness of his costly struggles.

Proctor noted that her late sister often referred to Paul as the "little detective" because of his keen awareness of his father's prescription pill abuse.

"He was always looking to make sure his dad was behaving," Proctor said of her late nephew .

While it remained unclear if the disbarred attorney returned his son's call, a text message was also revealed in court that Alex sent his late wife the following day.

"I am very sorry that I do this to all of you. I love you," his message to Maggie read.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agent Peter Rudofski testified about the cellphone evidence, saying that Maggie did not return Alex's apology message — but her Google search history suggested she remained concerned over the finding days later.

The SLED agent testified that Google search history taken from Maggie's computer revealed multiple searches of descriptions of various medications. On May 26, 2021, Alex's wife searched for "white pill 20 on one side rp" and "green gel pill p30."

The online search results suggested the medication descriptions matched that of oxycodone and chlordiazepoxide.

Alex and his defense team are expected to argue his innocence when court resumes on Tuesday.