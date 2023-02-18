Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Dead By Apparent Suicide At Nashville Home

MEGA

Kellie Pickler ' s husband Kyle Jacobs died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the couple's Tennessee home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nashville PD tells RadarOnline.com, "Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

A police rep tells us that Kellie "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

MEGA

Daily Mail , who broke the story, reported that Kellie and her husband Kyle Jacobs have lived at the home since 2011. The couple does not have any children.

Kellie is most famous for placing 6th on Season 5 of American Idol in 2015. She currently hosts a radio host The Highway on SiriusXM.

MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Back in 2011, Pickler told Ellen during an interview that she ditched her big wedding plans to elope in Antigua. She said, "We were almost finished with the wedding planning And every time we got to the guest list, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I hate half these people.’ Nothing personal.”

Last year, Pickler spoke out about her time on American Idol . She said, "I was roller-skating burgers out at Sonic and trying to figure out what am I gonna do with my life. I got in line for Idol and it was obviously the rocket that launched my career, but it was God that was the fuel."

"I'm such a simple girl honestly," she said. "I love gardening. My friends call me the fifth unofficial Golden Girl. I'm that 104-year-old trapped in a 35-year-old body. I love puzzles. I love good conversations. I love to sit on the front porch in my rocking chair. I just like to be in good company."

@kylecjacobs/Instagram

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.