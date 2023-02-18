Memorial foundation established to help officers with safety equipment and families in hardship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A scholarship to memorialize a former Bridgeport police officer and U.S. Marshal is now growing to help more people.

The James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship Fund has now been established as a foundation. The scholarship was started in 2011 to honor James, who passed suddenly while serving at the Bridgeport Police Department, and to pay tribute to Derek who served with the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

The scholarship supports graduating high school students who are interested in pursuing higher education to get a career in law enforcement. Now a foundation, it will also provide safety equipment to officers and K-9 Officers and support law enforcement families in times of unexpected hardships in the line of duty.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been doing this for 12 years,” Ashely Hotsinpiller said. “It’s really amazing to see and it’s great to see that we’re helping officers the same way.”

In 2022, scholarships were awarded to 8 recipients according to their website.

“Thiers no words that you can explain how wonderful that feels. It’s our goal to put more people on the streets that are called to that,” Hotsinpiller said.

The scholarship and foundation will hold its annual fundraiser, The Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K, on Saturday, June 10 at Wayne Jamison Field at Bridgeport High School.

