Los Angeles, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers, Angels battling over 1 free agent?

By Darryn Albert,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbfOx_0krTuhkm00

A Welcome to Dodger Stadium sign near an entrance at Chavez Ravine. July 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

One top remaining MLB free agent may end up on one side of the 5 Freeway or the other.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports Friday that both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are potential landing spots for free agent reliever Zack Britton. Heyman also lists the Texas Rangers as another possible suitor for the 35-year-old left-hander.

Britton, a two-time All-Star, is a Southern California native. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and has only made three pitching appearances since then. Earlier this week though, Britton hosted a throwing showcase for interested MLB teams (including the Dodgers and the Angels).

Both Los Angeles clubs could use the bullpen help. The Dodgers lost Tommy Kahnle and Chris Martin in free agency this offseason on top of the injury to Blake Treinen that will likely cost him all of 2023 ( though they did recently sign a former All-Star reliever ). The Angels added a couple of nice bullpen arms in Carlos Estevez and Matt Moore but are still looking for answers after trading Raisel Iglesias last August.

The post Dodgers, Angels battling over 1 free agent? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

