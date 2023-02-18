Open in App
Tybee Island, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Parking rates going up on Tybee Island

By Molly Curley,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10g2gd_0krTtKgO00

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Parking rates are increasing on Tybee Island come March 1, the city announced online Friday.

According to the city, the increase will “address rising costs and local impacts from record levels of both automobile and visitor traffic.”

Hourly parking will go up from $3.50 to $4 per hour; annual parking passes will increase from $200 to $250; and transferrable parking passes will move from $300 to $350.

Officials said the cost for the discount code that local businesses purchase for employee parking will not change. Senior discounted annual passes will also remain at $175 (for those 62 or older).

The announcement received instant backlash on Facebook.

“We won’t be coming back,” one commenter wrote. “I’d rather go where the pricing isn’t crazy.”

“Wow. How high is it going to get? I’d rather drive up to Hilton Head or go up to Beaufort where I can park for free,” another shared.

Others were indifferent.

“Did I miss something? Is $4 an hour seriously that much?” a commenter questioned.

“To the people complaining and saying they will find a new beach: please do,” another wrote. “Less people to worry about when I go to enjoy Tybee.”

For more information on parking services, visit Tybee’s website linked here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City crews pull massive amounts of trash out of drains
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Burton FD extinguishes shed fire
Savannah, GA23 hours ago
Construction underway for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Savannah, GA12 hours ago
Pooler to celebrate Arbor Day with free tree giveaway
Pooler, GA2 days ago
Crews respond to Tattnall Street house fire
Savannah, GA17 hours ago
Living in Savannah? Here’s how to preplan your own funeral, save on costs
Savannah, GA13 hours ago
Local Black-owned business re-opens with help from Hyundai
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Gallery: Migrant Equity Gala at The Venue
Savannah, GA2 days ago
TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter hosts community-wide fitness event
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Savannah police, GSP conduct two-day operation yielding multiple arrests, seizures
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Honoring Black History 2023: A WSAV Special
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Mother missing for nearly a decade, local man asks for help
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Woman killed, another in critical condition after being hit by car on HWY 280
Ellabell, GA3 days ago
Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal announced
Savannah, GA1 day ago
‘Step Afrika’ celebrates African heritage through dance
Savannah, GA1 day ago
SEGA recognizes Bob James in star-studded leadership forum
Savannah, GA8 hours ago
Gallery: Ramah Jr. Academy 2nd Annual Girls Conference
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Yemassee man sentenced to 8 years in prison for gun offenses
Yemassee, SC14 hours ago
Housing authority fighting back after the mother of a Yamacraw shooting victim brings forth a lawsuit
Savannah, GA11 hours ago
Club Car Championship Media Day
Savannah, GA7 hours ago
2023 RBC Heritage returning to Hilton Head
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
Rare Disease Day: What one local musician wants you to know
Savannah, GA13 hours ago
HS Baseball: Richmond Hill wins back-to-back games
Richmond Hill, GA1 day ago
Women’s College Golf: USC’s Claisse leads by 2 after second round
Hilton Head Island, SC12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy