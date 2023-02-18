Investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page about the arrest of a Greenville man on drug charges after a two-month investigation.

Antonio Lamont Harris, 30, was arrested by Greenville police on Feb. 14 on outstanding warrants for multiple counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. The arrest came after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit.

Harris was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $56,000 bond.

