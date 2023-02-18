Open in App
Greenville, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man on drug charges

By Jason O. Boyd,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvE2Z_0krTsulj00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page about the arrest of a Greenville man on drug charges after a two-month investigation.

Antonio Lamont Harris, 30, was arrested by Greenville police on Feb. 14 on outstanding warrants for multiple counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. The arrest came after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit.

Harris was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $56,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, NC newsLocal Greenville, NC
Greenville driver charged with DWI that started apartment fire
Greenville, NC2 days ago
People from here looking to buy homes in Goldsboro
Goldsboro, NC19 hours ago
Newport girl is one of 1,100 people in the entire world battling a specific genetic disease
Newport, NC11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jacksonville police investigating fatal crash
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at convenience store; 2nd shooting Sunday morning, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Convicted 1990s North Carolina mail bomber resentenced in New Bern
New Bern, NC1 day ago
11-year-old boy hurt in early-morning shooting, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
New Bern awarded over $2 million for stormwater project
New Bern, NC11 hours ago
New Bern airport receives $5M federal grant to help with expansion
New Bern, NC13 hours ago
Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant shares recovery story to ECU students ahead of spring break
Greenville, NC6 hours ago
Biscuitville to open second restaurant in Greenville
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Black History Month: Kinston native coined 'hidden figure' for may inventions
Kinston, NC1 day ago
People from here looking to buy homes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Aviation company opens new hangar in Kinston
Kinston, NC10 hours ago
Weeklong community event aims to help locals
Greenville, NC10 hours ago
Craven CC recognizes David L. Ward, Jr. with dedication ceremony for Ward Hall
New Bern, NC14 hours ago
Williamston to plant Crepe Myrtle trees to replace Ginko trees in downtown
Williamston, NC1 day ago
People from these metros are looking to buy homes in New Bern
New Bern, NC3 days ago
Pirate Spring Break Beach Party event is coming to Greenville
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Winterfeast is coming to Tryon Palace in March
New Bern, NC17 hours ago
‘All my stuff will come back, but my life was more important:’ Apartment fire leaves some ECU students without a place to live
Greenville, NC1 day ago
NCHSAA regional semifinals feature local teams in play Tuesday
Farmville, NC18 hours ago
African American Music Series will feature Southern Soul artist
Greenville, NC14 hours ago
Fourth-grade class wins Black History Month trivia bowl at school
New Bern, NC10 hours ago
Greenville ENC Alliance Receives FDI-Qualified Community Certification
Greenville, NC14 hours ago
‘Arts is April’: Celebrating the local art community
New Bern, NC11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy