Great Bend, KS
KSN News

Two dogs killed in Great Bend garage fire

By Wil Day,

11 days ago

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Two dogs were found dead after a garage fire in Great Bend Friday.

According to the Wichita Fire Department , it happened in the 1800 block of Broadway Ave., where firefighters were called to the report of a shed fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the attached garage and spreading to the attic.

The fire department says they also found extensive fire, smoke, and heat inside the house. The Ellinwood Fire Department was called in to assist in fighting the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters say two dogs were killed in the fire. There is extensive damage, but the fire was contained to the garage and attic space at the back of the home.

The fire department says it appears to be accidental in nature but didn’t give an exact cause. It was investigated by the Great Bend Fire Department, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Great Bend Police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

