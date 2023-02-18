Open in App
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police seeks suspects in organized retail theft

By Shawn Garrett,

11 days ago
Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are asking the public for help to identify two suspects responsible for organized retail theft.

On Jan. 29, two men entered Lowe’s in the 2700 block of South Orchard Street and filled their carts with various items, including heaters, a mower, and grilling accessories.

The men then walked out of the store without paying.

They returned on Feb. 2 and stole more than $1,300 in items, before loading them into a gold Hyundai sedan.

If you have information about these men, you can receive up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest and charges. Call 1-800-222-TIPS.

