Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Rescue Mission and Southwestern Behavioral Health announce new clinic

By Ann Powell,

11 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Rescue Mission is taking new steps to make sure their homeless clients have access to healthcare. Today the homeless center and Southwestern Behavioral Health announced a new collaboration.

Beginning today, those who use the shelter can now receive services for diabetes, high blood pressure, breathing concerns and more.

“It’s hard to be able to maintain employment and maintain housing when you are not well, right? And so, to begin going down that stretch to recovery, we must have healthy bodies and healthy minds. And so, the idea here is that we are providing all the services in one place for these individuals, so we can build up their heath and wellbeing so they can live independently,” says Katy Adams, the President and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Health Care.

“They are super excited that this is going to create better follow up appointments and medications for our clients. Beforehand, they would have had to go somewhere and get those scripts then go somewhere else to get the script filled, where now, it can all happen under one roof,” says Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of Advancement at the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Health education, physical exams, medication management and post-hospital follow ups will also be offered to clients at the Evansville Rescue Mission.

The primary care clinic will be housed at the 500 East Walnut Street location in downtown Evansville. The clinic will be open on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Staff at the clinic will include a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Certified Medical Assistant.

