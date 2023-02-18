Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

U.S. senator asks railroad CEOs to answer questions on hazardous shipments

By Reuters,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XD0cx_0krTm5dV00

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said on Friday she was opening an inquiry into railroad hazardous materials safety practices after a Feb. 3 Ohio derailment of a train operated by Norfolk Southern (NSC.N) raised new concerns.

Cantwell wrote the chief executives of Norfolk Southern, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Canadian National (CNR.TO), Canadian Pacific (CP.TO), CSX (CSX.O), Kansas City Southern, and Union Pacific (UNP.N) seeking information to help determine how to improve safety.

"Every railroad must reexamine its hazardous materials safety practices to better protect its employees, the environment, and American families and reaffirm safety as a top priority," Cantwell wrote.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
U.S. Senate Leader Schumer: Norfolk Southern chief should testify on Ohio train wreck
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caterpillar reaches tentative deal with union, averting possible strike
York, PA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy