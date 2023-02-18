Open in App
Pocatello, ID
See more from this location?
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Union Taproom serves ‘pub grub’ from a refined kitchen

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com,

11 days ago
POCATELLO — The Yellowstone Hotel in Pocatello offers something few others can — the opportunity to enjoy three separate dining experiences and atmospheres in a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Everclear, Lit to perform at joint show in eastern Idaho
Fort Hall, ID1 day ago
Local conjoined twins Callie and Carter are beating the odds
Blackfoot, ID20 hours ago
93-year-old Betty Steigerwalt shares lessons she’s learned
Idaho Falls, ID20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pocatello homeowners escape house fire Monday night
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Popular barbecue restaurant closing after 5 years of operation
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
How bad does the weather have to be for school to be canceled?
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Winter weather advisory extended. Here are the areas you should avoid
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Major construction project set to begin soon at Woodruff Ave. and 17th St. in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Fort Hall Fire conducts house fire training drill
Fort Hall, ID2 days ago
More than 2,000 customers are reported without power in Ammon
Ammon, ID1 day ago
Idaho State Police investigating two separate crashes involving Pocatello officers
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Public comments canceled at Pocatello City Council meetings going forward
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Blackfoot woman charged after allegedly threatening woman and her dogs with rifle
Blackfoot, ID1 day ago
Man arrested after police allegedly find five pounds of drugs in his Uber
Idaho Falls, ID14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy