Texas State
WKRG News 5

FDA recalls Starbucks drink that may contain glass

By Steven Masso,

11 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks chilled vanilla Frappuccino’s were recalled across the United States, according to the FDA.

According to the FDA , the reason for recall was due to presence of a foreign object, specifically glass.

The recall is for the 13.7 Oz drinks, with exactly 25,200 cases recalled nationwide. The report states that there are 12 bottles per case.

According to the report by the FDA, the initiation date for the recall was Jan. 28, and it has not been terminated, as of Feb. 17.

